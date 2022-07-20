Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.83

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.83 and traded as high as $14.29. Mercer International shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 192,708 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $963.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Mercer International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $592.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its position in Mercer International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 429,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Mercer International by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 92,282 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 75,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 27,458 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.