MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Cut to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

MLNK has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on MeridianLink to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MeridianLink in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MeridianLink to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MeridianLink currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

MLNK stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. MeridianLink has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.75.

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.79 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MeridianLink will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 19,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $332,577.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,441 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,669.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MeridianLink news, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 22,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $391,226.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 443,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,742,148.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 19,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $332,577.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,597 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MeridianLink by 33.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,752,000 after purchasing an additional 373,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,170,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 398,326 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in MeridianLink by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 160,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MeridianLink by 32.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 65,575 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 261.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 103,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

