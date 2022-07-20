MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Cut to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNKGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

MLNK has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on MeridianLink to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MeridianLink in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MeridianLink to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MeridianLink currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

MeridianLink Stock Up 0.9 %

MLNK stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. MeridianLink has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.75.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.79 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MeridianLink will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MeridianLink

In other news, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 19,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $332,577.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,441 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,669.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MeridianLink news, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 22,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $391,226.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 443,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,742,148.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 19,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $332,577.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,597 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeridianLink

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MeridianLink by 33.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,752,000 after purchasing an additional 373,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,170,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 398,326 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in MeridianLink by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 160,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MeridianLink by 32.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 65,575 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 261.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 103,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

