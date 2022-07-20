Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
MACK stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $75.77 million, a PE ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 40,729 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 217,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 15,233 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
