Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Lessened by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.4% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total transaction of $61,587.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,162 shares of company stock worth $8,982,367. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on META. MKM Partners cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.27.

META stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.59. The company had a trading volume of 172,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,032,780. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $480.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.18 and a 200 day moving average of $216.34.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.