Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) vs. AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Financial Comparison

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Meta Platforms has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppLovin has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.5% of Meta Platforms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Meta Platforms shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of AppLovin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Platforms 31.20% 28.74% 22.28% AppLovin -2.50% 5.49% 2.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Meta Platforms and AppLovin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Platforms 2 10 33 1 2.72 AppLovin 0 0 15 0 3.00

Meta Platforms presently has a consensus target price of $289.58, indicating a potential upside of 58.16%. AppLovin has a consensus target price of $82.07, indicating a potential upside of 118.26%. Given AppLovin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AppLovin is more favorable than Meta Platforms.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meta Platforms and AppLovin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Platforms $117.93 billion 4.20 $39.37 billion $13.22 13.85 AppLovin $2.79 billion 5.06 $35.45 million ($0.19) -197.89

Meta Platforms has higher revenue and earnings than AppLovin. AppLovin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Platforms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Meta Platforms beats AppLovin on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately. The Reality Labs segment provides augmented and virtual reality related products comprising virtual reality hardware, software, and content that help people feel connected, anytime, and anywhere. The company was formerly known as Facebook, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Platforms, Inc. in October 2021. Meta Platforms, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction. Its business clients include various advertisers, publishers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

