Metadium (META) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.06 Million

Metadium (META) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last week, Metadium has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. Metadium has a market capitalization of $65.15 million and $4.06 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metadium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,154.30 or 0.99949408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Metadium

META is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

