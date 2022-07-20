Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL) Short Interest Down 26.5% in June

Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the June 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metals Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,711,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,992,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTAL traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,229. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. Metals Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on metals and mining businesses. Metals Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

