Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Short Interest Up 39.2% in June

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,913,700 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the June 15th total of 1,375,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 765.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Shares of MTRAF traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.28. 552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,756. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.15. Metro has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $58.20.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

