Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Micro Focus International Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE:MFGP opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. Micro Focus International has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFGP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 35,714.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.