Micro Focus International plc Announces Dividend of $0.08 (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Micro Focus International Trading Down 1.0 %
Micro Focus International stock opened at GBX 286.20 ($3.42) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £961.60 million and a PE ratio of -2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 335.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 382.24. Micro Focus International has a one year low of GBX 256 ($3.06) and a one year high of GBX 487.80 ($5.83).
Micro Focus International Company Profile
