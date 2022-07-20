Micro Focus International plc Announces Dividend of $0.08 (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Micro Focus International Trading Down 1.0 %

Micro Focus International stock opened at GBX 286.20 ($3.42) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £961.60 million and a PE ratio of -2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 335.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 382.24. Micro Focus International has a one year low of GBX 256 ($3.06) and a one year high of GBX 487.80 ($5.83).

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

