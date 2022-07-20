Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 38,248 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 0.9% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,414,090,000 after buying an additional 1,104,114 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,274,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,207,253,000 after buying an additional 883,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after buying an additional 12,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,812,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,404,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,685 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,952,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,044,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.79. 418,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,079,996. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.98.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

