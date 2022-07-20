Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) Short Interest Update

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,380,000 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the June 15th total of 12,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 14.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Microvast

In related news, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 136,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $681,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,045. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Craig Webster purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $37,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,704.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 136,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $681,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,983,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 550,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,420. Insiders own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microvast

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at $18,572,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at $8,490,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at $7,669,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Microvast by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microvast Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MVST traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 103,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,169. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Microvast has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $15.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Microvast will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

