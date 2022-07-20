Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) PT Lowered to $195.00 at Piper Sandler

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MAA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $170.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.63 and a 200 day moving average of $195.17. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $158.85 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

