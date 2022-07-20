Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 31.25%.
Middlefield Banc Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of MBCN stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $25.11. 20,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,282. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $30.62.
Middlefield Banc Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 22.59%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Middlefield Banc
Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.
