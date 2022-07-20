Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 31.25%.

Middlefield Banc Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MBCN stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $25.11. 20,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,282. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $30.62.

Middlefield Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Institutional Trading of Middlefield Banc

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBCN. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the first quarter worth about $104,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Middlefield Banc by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 55.4% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

