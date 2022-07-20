MILC Platform (MLT) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.15 Million

MILC Platform (MLT) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. MILC Platform has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $657,635.00 worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MILC Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0778 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MILC Platform has traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.82 or 0.00556915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00022095 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015307 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001779 BTC.

MILC Platform Coin Profile

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO.

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

