Minter Network (BIP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,429.00

Minter Network (BIP) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $6.51 million and approximately $3,429.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 58.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.61 or 0.00558092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022658 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014844 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,014,324 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam.

Buying and Selling Minter Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.