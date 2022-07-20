Mithril (MITH) Price Hits $0.0353 on Exchanges

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $35.27 million and approximately $11.99 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mithril has traded up 123% against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008162 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00008652 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00203010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000294 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken. The official website for Mithril is mith.io.

Mithril Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

