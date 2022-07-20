Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Mitsubishi Electric Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MIELY opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $29.47.
About Mitsubishi Electric
