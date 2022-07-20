Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Mitsubishi Electric Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MIELY opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $29.47.

About Mitsubishi Electric

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

