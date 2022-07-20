MMG (OTC:MMLTF) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

MMG (OTC:MMLTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MMG Stock Performance

Shares of MMLTF opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. MMG has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.

About MMG

MMG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper, zinc, gold, silver, molybdenum, cobalt, and lead deposits in Australia and internationally. It operates through Las Bambas, Kinsevere, Dugald River, Rosebery, and Other segments. The company holds a 62.5% interest in the Las Bambas open-pit copper and molybdenum mine located in Cotabambas, Apurimac region of Peru; and 100% interest in the Kinsevere open-pit copper mine in the Haut-Katanga province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

