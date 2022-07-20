MMG (OTC:MMLTF) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

MMG (OTC:MMLTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
MMG Stock Performance
Shares of MMLTF opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. MMG has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.
About MMG
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MMG (MMLTF)
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for MMG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.