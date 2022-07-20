Molten Ventures VCT plc (LON:MVCT) Declares GBX 3.10 Dividend

Molten Ventures VCT plc (LON:MVCT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, July 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON MVCT opened at GBX 56.50 ($0.68) on Wednesday. Molten Ventures VCT has a one year low of GBX 56.50 ($0.68) and a one year high of GBX 59 ($0.71).
