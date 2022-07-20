Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the June 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MONDY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondi to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,500 ($17.93) to GBX 1,700 ($20.32) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,779.50.

Shares of MONDY traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.17. The company had a trading volume of 63,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,407. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57. Mondi has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

