Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 35,497 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.3% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $25,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $248,192,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,584,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,662 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,685,000 after purchasing an additional 106,240 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.25.

