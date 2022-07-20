Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 953 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Oshkosh from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

OSK stock opened at $84.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $77.89 and a 12-month high of $125.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.20.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

