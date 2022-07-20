Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $197.30 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.35. The company has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.88.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

