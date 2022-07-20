Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,496 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

NIKE stock opened at $109.19 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $171.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.03 and its 200 day moving average is $127.18.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

