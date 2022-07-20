Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,944 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 0.7% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 321.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $147.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.16. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.92.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

