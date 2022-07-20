Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $255.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $185.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

