Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 26,601 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,601 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 36,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,880,624.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 36,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

