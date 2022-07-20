Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in DXC Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in DXC Technology by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 1,671.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $5,934,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in DXC Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXC. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.08.

DXC Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

DXC opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.