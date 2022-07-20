Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 185,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 550,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,667,000 after acquiring an additional 25,425 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 31,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.
MDU Resources Group Price Performance
MDU opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34.
MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
MDU Resources Group Profile
MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MDU Resources Group (MDU)
- Cal-Maine: This Company Has Pricing Power
- Rising Interest Rates Will Provide A Tailwind To These Stocks
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part One.
- This Is A Turning Point For Baker Hughes Stock
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.