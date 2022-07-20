Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 185,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 550,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,667,000 after acquiring an additional 25,425 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 31,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

MDU opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.