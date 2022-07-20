Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 1.4% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $91,786,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $62,022,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $226.00 price target on Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Shares of CAT opened at $179.49 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

