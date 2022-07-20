Montis Financial LLC Acquires 674 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Montis Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.2% of Montis Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $159.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $158.22 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

