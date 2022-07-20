Montis Financial LLC Purchases 1,615 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Montis Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XBI. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI opened at $83.21 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $136.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

