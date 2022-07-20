Morgan Stanley Raises Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $165.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WM. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.43. 3,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,438. The company has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,105,354 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $32,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

