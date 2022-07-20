Morgan Stanley Trims Envista (NYSE:NVST) Target Price to $53.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.27% from the stock’s previous close.

NVST has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NYSE NVST traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.07. 2,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,993. Envista has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Envista had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Envista will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Envista by 8,922.2% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Envista during the first quarter worth about $64,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Envista by 32.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

