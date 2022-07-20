MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG) Trading Up 0.5%

MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG – Get Rating) was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73.

