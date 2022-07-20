M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.17 EPS

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($2.17), RTT News reports. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS.

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $164.71 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.01.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.93.

In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

