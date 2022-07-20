MTM Investment Management LLC Acquires 127 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 1.5% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.8% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $326.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,551. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $310.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.24. The stock has a market cap of $309.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,104,337 shares of company stock valued at $349,826,141. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

