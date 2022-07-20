MTM Investment Management LLC Acquires 264 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,982 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Target by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $154.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,179. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.04 and its 200 day moving average is $198.61. The firm has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

