MTM Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,571 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CNP traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,217. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

