MTM Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 60.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,349,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $2,258,691.18. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,349,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $493,998.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,678,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 425,281 shares of company stock worth $9,732,053. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.93. 17,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,923. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FHN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

