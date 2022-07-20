MTM Investment Management LLC Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1,829.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,263,000 after acquiring an additional 381,362 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,276,000 after acquiring an additional 228,711 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.26. 856,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,348,872. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.28.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

