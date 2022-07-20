MTM Investment Management LLC Has $220,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 615.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 313.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $67.89. 16,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,605. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.61 and its 200 day moving average is $73.33. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

