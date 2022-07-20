MTM Investment Management LLC Has $765,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MTM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $231.78. The stock had a trading volume of 21,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,334. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

