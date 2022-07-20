MTM Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,228,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,206,000 after purchasing an additional 390,111 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,366,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth $13,343,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,315,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,318,000 after acquiring an additional 169,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth $11,522,000.

Shares of FTCS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.70. The company had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,494. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $85.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

