MTM Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,130 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,599 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,056.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,449,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,821 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

DVN traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.52. 102,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,182,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.16. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.24.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

