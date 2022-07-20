MustangCoin (MST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,358.00

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 198.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. MustangCoin has a market capitalization of $12,227.30 and approximately $2,358.00 worth of MustangCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MustangCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MustangCoin has traded up 249.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MustangCoin alerts:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin Coin Profile

MustangCoin (CRYPTO:MST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. MustangCoin’s total supply is 630,343 coins. The official website for MustangCoin is mustangcoin.xyz. MustangCoin’s official Twitter account is @mustangcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MustangCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MustangCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid cryptocurrency. It uses the X11 Hashing algorithm and has a 90 second block time. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MustangCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MustangCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MustangCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MustangCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MustangCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.