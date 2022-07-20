Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,982 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Graco worth $11,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,189,000 after buying an additional 201,147 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,499,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,351,000 after acquiring an additional 234,094 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,080,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,041,000 after purchasing an additional 48,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,861,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,077,000 after purchasing an additional 225,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on GGG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $81.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.74%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

