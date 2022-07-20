Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,627 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $10,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,117,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $627,000. Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $196,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $26,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $196,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $26,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,237,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,942,236 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 1.55. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. HSBC raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.99.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.