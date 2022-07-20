Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

